Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.53-6.09 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,696. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

