Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.71

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 20427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,072,000 after buying an additional 379,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,418,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,158,000 after purchasing an additional 766,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.