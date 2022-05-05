Gray Television (GTN.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

Shares of GTN.A opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

