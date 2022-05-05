Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 13,026 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $12.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $495.40. 211,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,319. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

