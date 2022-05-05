Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up about 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $78,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 342,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,170. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

