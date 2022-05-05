Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $30,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of TXT traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.75. 46,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

