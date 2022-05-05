Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $27.06 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $27,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

BIIB traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.38. 46,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,092. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

