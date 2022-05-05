Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $33.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $33,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $7.47 on Thursday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 357,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

