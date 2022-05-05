Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $14.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $416.10. 1,027,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,094,433. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

