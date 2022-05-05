Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of SLM worth $34,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SLM by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SLM by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 603,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. 255,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

