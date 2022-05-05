Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 125,590 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,590 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Kroger worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 406.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

