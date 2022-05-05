Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 153,604 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,604 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,168,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 123,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,313. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

