Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 48,948 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 48,948 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.8% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $52,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $5.68 on Thursday, hitting $172.14. 218,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a one year low of $149.89 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.