Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Posts Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of GRBK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 19,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,612. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

