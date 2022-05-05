Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GRID)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 152.69 ($1.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.76. The company has a market cap of £668.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 102.75 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.07 ($1.95).

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

In other news, insider John Leggate acquired 13,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £20,287.80 ($25,343.91). Also, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942 ($12,419.74).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.