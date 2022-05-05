Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $40.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

GFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Griffon stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Griffon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.05. Griffon had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,314.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

