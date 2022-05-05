GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of GRWG opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $412.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 29.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 39.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 24.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 64.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

