Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

HBB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,296. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $134.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $95,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 33.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 586.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

