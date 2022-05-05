Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. Hanesbrands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.81 EPS.

NYSE:HBI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,685,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,309. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after buying an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 270,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 726,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 182,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 140,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,056 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

