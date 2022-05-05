Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.16. 23,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,332,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

