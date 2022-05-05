Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $79.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $873.28. 30,702,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,639,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $946.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.85. The company has a market cap of $904.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

