Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 456 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after purchasing an additional 72,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 724,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 979,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

