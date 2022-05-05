Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 301 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.43.

Synaptics stock traded down $10.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.96. 1,180,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

