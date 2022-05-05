Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $626,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. New Relic makes up about 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,513,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

New Relic stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.77. 1,186,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

