Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,351,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.