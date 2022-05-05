Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Entegris comprises 1.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of ENTG traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.60. 1,480,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,938. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.16 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

