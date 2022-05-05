Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 2,611 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 4.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112,145 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,523,000 after purchasing an additional 651,865 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,473,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,789,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $11.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.08. 7,781,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,906. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $222.82 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.77.

