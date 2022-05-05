Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 3,455 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.98. 1,012,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.92 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

