Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.83 million.Harmonic also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.34-$0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 2,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,615. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $977.23 million, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Harmonic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Harmonic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 182.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.