Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of HRMY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.62.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,965,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,752 shares of company stock worth $30,841,465. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

