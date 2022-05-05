Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.62. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,965,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.