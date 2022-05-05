HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,750 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $13.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.49. 10,469,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,550. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

