HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,209. The company has a market capitalization of $420.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

