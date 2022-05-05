HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.46. 3,288,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,865. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

