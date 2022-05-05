HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 62.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $49,357,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 114.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 644,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 375,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $74.06. 4,956,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

