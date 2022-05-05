HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.57. 1,688,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

