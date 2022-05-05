HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,742,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,277. The firm has a market cap of $392.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.00 and a 200-day moving average of $214.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

