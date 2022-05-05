HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.93. 38,826,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,107,016. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

