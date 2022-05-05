HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 190,475 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,887 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

