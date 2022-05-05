HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,054 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $7.71 on Thursday, reaching $196.01. 1,014,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

