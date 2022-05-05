HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

