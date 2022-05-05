HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,116 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.61. 2,135,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

