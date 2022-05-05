HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

