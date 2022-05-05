HC Wainwright Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $430.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.76.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $143.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

