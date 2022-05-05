Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $1,247,804. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.