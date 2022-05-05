Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 326.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

