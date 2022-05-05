Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $1.68-1.74 EPS.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 118,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after buying an additional 53,932 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 942,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 475,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.