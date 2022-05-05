Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to announce $294.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $295.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $259.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $32.89. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,969. The company has a market cap of $648.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.