HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 264.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

