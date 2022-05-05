Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($77.89) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.63 ($80.66).

FRA HEN3 opened at €60.72 ($63.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.34. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

